Tee Grizzley is opening up about his last moments with slain rapper PnB Rock.

During a recent interview on “The Bootleg Kev” podcast on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Detroit native revealed his last interaction with PnB. “I feel like you were with him a day before maybe?” asked the host of the show. Grizzley responded and said, “Yeah, at the engagement party.”

The party, which took place that Sunday Sept. 11, was a celebration amongst close family and friends for Grizzley’s engagement to his girlfriend and the mother of his child My’Eisha Agnew. The “First Day Out” rapper said that PnB was one of his very few genuine “industry friends.” “Man, that was f**ked up, bro. That was hard,” he shared. “I feel like I lost a genuine friend in this s**t. And genuine friends in this business is hard to come by, you know? So that was tough.”

Check out the last photos of Grizzley and PnB below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Author📝✍🏾 (@teegrizzley)

In 2021, after the release of PnB’s 2 Get You Thru The Rain EP, Grizzley allegedly gifted him $10,000 in cash. “Hey, man. I just pulled up on my geyser and he came through…gave me new colognes and s**t,” said PnB in a video posted to Instagram accompanied by a Neiman Marcus bag full of money.

As previously reported by REVOLT, PnB was killed during a fatal robbery while dining alongside his girlfriend and the mother of his children at a Los Angeles Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. At this time, the LAPD have identified a 17-year-old as the gunman and have him in custody. His father and step mother were also indicted for the alleged roles that they played in the incident. “Love you broski, you was a real friend,” said Grizzley in an Instagram post following the news of PnB’s death. “I’ll never forget you.”