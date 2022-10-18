Jadakiss is taking his talents to coffee and he’s bringing the family with him!

The LOX member is kicking off his new Kiss Café coffee brand alongside his father, Bob Phillips, and son Jaewon Phillips. Per an official news release made public today (Oct. 18), the new venture includes three generations of legacy, loyalty, and the love of coffee. In fact, his father has been tapped into the industry since 1977 and has even served as the president and CEO of Caturra Corp., a boutique importing and trading firm that specializes in international green coffees since 1998.

“This is one of my proudest professional and personal achievements,” Bob expressed. “There is no greater honor than taking what you’ve learned in this life and inspiring your family to join you and bring that pursuit to the next level.” On the other hand, Jadakiss’ son, Jaewon, joined the coffee industry in 2018 and says that the new brand is the real deal. “Kiss Café is authentic,” he shared. “It’s real. No gimmicks. It’s been in our family for well over 40 years and everything we do here is from the core.”

The first official product launched by Kiss Café includes its Beijo roast, which, of course, translates to kiss in Portuguese. It features a medium-dark Arabica blend sourced straight from Central America and is available in two options – whole bean or ground. At this time, consumers can purchase the roast directly from the brand’s online website.

In the near future, the brand has plans to partner with its first experiential and retail partners. “This coffee is for all coffee lovers,” said the 47-year-old entertainer. “No specific age or background or knowledge. Coffee is a universal and a personal thing. Everyone enjoys it differently. And we’re here to help them do that.” Check out the official announcement from Kiss Café below.