Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.17.2022

Police in Vienna, Virginia have released photos of a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman at an area hotel on Oct. 1, as reported by local news station WUSA9. The suspect reportedly entered her room through an unlocked door.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers arrived at the crime scene near the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive. According to police records, the unidentified male physically and sexually assaulted a woman before he was interrupted. Someone familiar with the suspect attempted to stop him before the assailant pointed a weapon at him and fled the hotel grounds.

Authorities shared surveillance footage of the suspect wandering the hotel’s property. In multiple photos, he looks directly into the camera. Detectives believe the suspect is between 25 and 40 years old. They added that he is around 5’8″ to 6′ in height and is a resident of the D.C. area. After attacking the woman, the assailant was spotted taking the Metro at the Eastern Market station. They were able to track his path from the Silver Line at the Capitol South station to the Red Line in the direction of Glenmont.

As of today (Oct. 17), the suspect is still wanted. Police are asking that anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts or the hotel attack contact detectives at 703-246-7800 and choose option three. Anonymous tips are also welcomed by dialing 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). Information leading to his arrest can earn civilians a cash reward of $100 to $1,000.

Following the attack, WUSA9 shared tips on how to stay safe when staying in hotels. The outlet urged travelers to remain aware of their surroundings and to stay in well-lit areas. They also advised properly checking to be sure all doors and windows in the hotel room are securely locked. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

