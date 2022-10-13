Black women have always been in the future and the renowned Erika Alexander is proof of it.

During the 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T, Alexander hit the stage alongside Tariq Nasheed, Tezlyn Figaro, Kamilah Moore, Rizza Islam, and Killer Mike to have a much-needed conversation about reparations for Black Americans.

“We had a really great conversation up there and it got really spicy, everybody should check it out,” the “Living Single” actress told REVOLT after the panel. “I was glad to be up there with people who are experts. I’m educating myself in this space. All I’ve got to say is that I’m really proud that REVOLT has taken it upon themselves to not only be a river to their people in entertainment and television, but also to educate our people and to provide conferences and important discussions like this.”

Alexander also emphasized her love for the theme for the annual Summit and shared her experience as a first-time attendee. “It is exciting because they’re talking about the ‘Future is Now,’ which is a question that I always ask,” she explained. “I’m about Afro-futurism and the future because [how] we live such an extraordinary, stressful everyday life is how we can create the future in our decisions now. The future looks like you. It can’t exist without you.”

Not only does Alexander continue to lend her gift to the culture through her work as an actress, but she is also someone continuously advocating for Black women to truly be seen. “I think that we talk about the conversation, especially of young Black women, especially dark-skinned [women]… we talk about it always as supportive and comforting, and [about] how strong [we are] and all these other things, but we don’t see how vulnerable they are,” the star continued. “How beautiful. That we should be the face that launches one thousand ships. We should be the dream girls, the object of desire.”

Alexander added, “So, I believe in the ingenue culture that perpetuates a white version, that’s usually blonde. I believe that it is damaging to people who look like us and you see it when you see people bleaching their skin… not just Black people, but Asian people and all of these other people.”

The actress’ audible series, “Finding Tamika,” addresses the media bias that is associated with Black women and girls who go missing. “Why is it important to find Tamika?” she asked. “Because when we find her, we save ourselves.”

Furthermore, she stressed the importance of teaching at events like REVOLT Summit. “If we start to educate ourselves and educate others, and we see young sisters and brothers, and we lift them up outside of ignorance and anger and the type of degradation that is heaped upon us, everything we open our apps… there’s all these things to tear us down, but there’s also things to lift us up. We have to make sure that we are having those conversations and playing Songs in the Key of Life. That’s our legacy, so I believe in that and I think that Color Farm Media, which is my company is trying to do that.”