A Connecticut jury has officially awarded roughly $1 billion in damages to families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre.

According to CNN, on Wednesday (Oct. 12), the jury awarded a total of $965 million in compensatory damages to both the families of the victims and the FBI agent who brought forth legal action against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The verdict is the largest award to date in the battle to hold Jones responsible for spreading false news around the 2012 mass shooting that left 20 children and six educators dead in an elementary school located in Newtown, Connecticut.

Just hours after the shooting, Jones claimed that the incident was staged in an effort to confiscate guns from Americans. Within days, he suggested that grieving parents were actors and for years, Jones consistently told his audience that the massacre was fake. During the trial, the families took the stand and shared that, due to the lies spread by Jones, they were met with harassment and threats from conspiracy theorists. They also described feeling unsafe in their own homes and having to be on guard while in public. Some even revealed that they left Newtown all together as a result of Jones’ accusations.

The largest single award went to Robbie Parker, the man whose 6-year-old daughter Emilie was killed during the shooting. For years, Jones mocked Parker and claimed he was an actor. Among the plaintiffs was also the FBI agent who responded to the shooting. He received $90 million in damages.

In 2018, Jones’ YouTube, Facebook, Apple, Spotify and Twitter accounts were removed. The companies cited a violation of their policies against abusive and harmful content as a reason to pull the plug on his platforms. This case is the first of three defamation suits that have been filed against Jones by the relatives of the Sandy Hook victims.