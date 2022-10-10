Back in 2021, SportVVS made huge waves with the Ryan Bevolo-produced cut “Pink Roses,” a booming effort that’s centered around the artist’s relationships, lifestyle, and vices:

“And now I’m pint sipping, and now I’m lean dripping, and I always been a good guy, but they paint me to be the villain, girl if you left my side, I think I might just die, and I don’t know how, and I’m tryna figure out why, and they all tryna count me out, and I’m telling them to count me in, I done took a lotta losses now, feeling like I could never win, hold me tight don’t let me go, what we’ll do, they’ll never know, brain f**ked up, I’m moving slow, people around but I’m all alone…”

Last month, he decided to celebrate the success of “Pink Roses” with a live performance of the genre-bending track. Courtesy of Olympus Projects’ head honcho Coach Pete and Kiiru, viewers can catch SportVVS bringing the song to life in a pink-lit room as different images appear in front of him.

Since the release of “Pink Roses,” the DMV talent has continued his momentum with equally dope drops like “Bad Decisions,” “Goons & Goblins” with Xhulooo, “Voices,” “Paraphernalia,” “No Way Out,” “DGAF,” and “Manifestation.” Via press release, he explained what sets his music apart from his peers:

“I feel like I’m just different. Especially coming from the underground scene and being where I’m from. My sound is refreshing because it can’t be boxed in like most artists. Not many people are trying to make real songs anymore…When I speak, I want to impact lives. I’m going to be the biggest artist on the planet.”

Press play on SportVVS’ performance of “Pink Roses” below. If you missed it, you can check out the single in full here.