A 12-year-old Chicago child died after his family was investigated by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) nine times since May 2017.

On Wednesday (Oct. 5), CBS Chicago reported that Joel Watts passed away from an overdose after years of allegations of sexual misconduct, drug abuse, and abuse toward him and his siblings. The DCFS report following his death stated: “The mother was named the alleged perpetrators…investigated for allegations of…death by neglect. It is noted that the mother is pregnant, and the children were placed in a safety plan with a family member.”

According to the news outlet, Watts was identified as the child victim in a May 2017 case at 7 years old. The mother was named the alleged perpetrator and was being investigated for “medical neglect” and “environmental neglect.” In addition, the young boy “sustained a fracture that required surgery.”

The following month, a report said the “father/paramour…was named as the alleged perpetrator,” being investigated for allegations of “sexual exploitation, sexual molestation, substantial risk of sexual abuse….an investigator visited the family, there were noted concerns for possible sex abuse.”

During the five years of investigation, reports made by DCFS stated that Watts’ mother had allegations of medical and environmental neglect, while his father accused of sexual abuse. His mother completed a substance abuse program in Jan. 2021 and said she was committed to staying clean.

However, it was during the final visit that the young boy was found deceased. After examining his body, the Cook County medical examiner confirmed that he had ethanol and fentanyl in his system. Watts’ passing was ruled as both an opioid-related death and an accident.

Watts became the tenth child to die in the last nine months on the radar of the state’s child welfare office. There is no information on whether the child’s parents have been arrested or charged by the Chicago Police Department or the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.