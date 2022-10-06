A 20-year-old man from Salt Lake City, Utah has been charged with the death of his 24-year-old girlfriend.

People reported on Thursday (Oct. 6) that Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) confirmed Jayden Wade Fernelius was arrested in connection to Lyberdee Cisneros’s death, which occurred on Sept. 25.

According to the SLCPD’s statement, per the publication, when officers arrived at the scene shortly before 8:30 p.m., they found Cisneros “with a gunshot wound” and quickly “applied a chest seal and started performing CPR” on her. While medical attention was given to Cisneros, other officers detained Jayden Wade Fernelius in the apartment. The young woman was rushed to Intermountain Medical Center, but would soon succumbed to her injuries.

Upon searching the 20-year-old, authorities found a 9mm handgun on him. “Based on statements made by witnesses” and “forensic evidence from the scene, detectives believe Fernelius is responsible for murdering Cisneros, his girlfriend,” the statement added. Gephardt Daily reports that Fernelius’ clothing had “significant amounts of what appears to be blood.” Blood was visible on his hands as well.

The statement notes that the couple were the only people found in the apartment, and at one point, the young man told officers that “he was outside and heard a gunshot and ran [into] the apartment and found the victim dead.” Fernelius would soon change his story and said his girlfriend turned the gun on herself, which was disproven by investigators.

“The victim was shot multiple times in a manner not consistent with self-inflicted gunshot wounds,” the charging documents state. KSL.com reported that while being interrogated, Fernelius threatened one of the detectives interviewing him and allegedly told the detective, “I will shoot you too.” Fernelius remains in jail without bond and has not entered a plea to the first-degree murder charge filed against him Wednesday (Oct. 5).