The good news continues to roll in for Quinta Brunson and her “Abbott Elementary” squad. Season 2 of the show aired last month on Sept. 21, and today (Oct. 3), Variety has reported that the show’s premiere ratings have quadrupled thanks to multiplatform viewing. Live + Same Day data showed that “a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 has jumped by 318% to a key demo rating of 2.38.” In regards to total viewers, that number leaped from 2.9 million on premiere day to 7 million after one week.

According to AP, “Abbott Elementary” Season 1 also became ABC’s first comedy to quadruple its ratings since its premiere. The show follows a quirky elementary school staff struggling to make ends meet at an underfunded Philadelphia school.

Back in July, creator Brunson became the youngest Black woman to be nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. The “Abbott Elementary” family wound up taking home three awards during this year’s ceremony, including a well-deserved triumph for Sheryl Lee Ralph as Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

Also recently, Tyler James Williams stopped by during an episode REVOLT’s “Black Girl Stuff” to discuss what it’s like being a co-star on “Abbott Elementary” and his mission statement to give creativity to the average Black male voice. “The script was really good,” Williams said. “Quinta had a great idea and thought that the show was going to be successful, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it needs me. And when I heard that, part of my mission statement — if I had to have one as a creative — was to give creativity to the average Black male voice. And to hear that it was so unrepresented, to me, that’s just a group of people we forgot about … I hope that, that two percent feels super seen.”