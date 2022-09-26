Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ are ending their multiyear content partnership deal.

According to Puck News, both Winfrey and Apple TV+ have confirmed the split but declined to comment about it. The deal was first signed in January 2018 and had the media icon and the streaming service producing projects including film, TV shows, applications, books and more as part of Apple’s original content release.

The news comes a couple days after the premiere of the documentary Sidney, a collaboration between Winfrey and Apple TV+ focusing on the life of legendary actor Sidney Poitier. The documentary was directed by Reginald Hudlin, produced by Winfrey and debuted Friday (Sept. 23) on the streaming service.

Although the contract has ended, both parties may still work together on a project-to-project basis, according to reports. Additionally, the pair will continue their collaboration on “Oprah’s Book Club,” which is available on Apple Books as well as OprahDaily.com.

Winfrey’s deal with Apple TV+ has yielded the documentary series “The Me You Can’t See,” a partnership with Prince Harry focusing on mental health, as well as “The Oprah Conversation,” a series of discussions with newsmakers. Some of her biggest projects outside of her work with the streaming service includes her exclusive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and with Adele in Adele: One Night Only, both of which aired on CBS. She’s done a project for Smithsonian Channel and also continues her work as chief of OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network), which is the home for Ava DuVernay’s hit drama series “Queen Sugar.” Winfrey founded the cable channel with Discovery Communications, which just renewed its contract with the mogul through to 2025.