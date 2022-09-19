Over the weekend, Day Sulan dropped off her brand new music video for “Teach You How To Play.” In the freshly released clip, the 4Hunnid rapper and her crew pull up to the convenience store in a Rolls Royce and take over the aisles in style. In between dice games, several ATM withdrawals, and more, Sulan delivers her hard-hitting bars about being one step ahead:

I’ma teach you how to play a n***a (Ima teach you how to play ‘em), I’ma teach you how to play/ Tell that n***a you love ‘em but don’t mean it, hunnid missed calls b**ch act like you ain’t seen it/ He tryna f**k the first night tell em beat it but s**t if the n***a hungry let ’em eat/ Catch him in a lie but keep it player, he ain’t a real n***a, he’s a faker and if you ever tryna escape em, just say you f**king with a Laker

Along with the new release, Sulan took to Instagram to get extra candid with her followers about what she was going through on the day of her video shoot. “Fun fact: I was bloated [as f**k] the day we shot the video,” she wrote. “I felt so self-conscious at first then eventually got over it ’cause I realized it’s just life. BUT ‘TEACH YOU HOW TO [Play]’ ON ALL PLATFORMS NOW. IF YOU ARE ANTI-BLOATING GO STREAM THAT.”

Within the last year, Sulan made waves with singles like “Pro,” “Gravity,” “Mascara,” and “BIG” with Rubi Rose, along with a show-stopping appearance on YG’s “Equinox.” She also linked up with her 4Hunnid labelmates to release their 4Hunnid Presents: Gang Affiliated compilation project in 2021.

Be sure to press play on Day Sulan’s brand new music video for “Teach You How To Play” down below.