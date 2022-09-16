Miami-based social media influencer Veronica Shaw, also known as Chef Pii — creator of the Pink Sauce that went viral on TikTok — has partnered up with sauce company Dave’s Gourmet to bring her product to grocery stores and restaurants by Christmas.

According to Essence, the Pink Sauce was introduced on TikTok in June but Chef Pii, who has more than 181,000 followers, received tons of backlash for spoiled sauce deliveries and unstable packaging that led to an investigation launched by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the ingredients listed on Chef Pii’s website, the Pink Sauce contains water, sunflower seed oil, raw honey, distilled vinegar, garlic, dragonfruit, pink himalayan sea salt, and less than two percent dried spices, lemon juice, milk, and citric acid. However, Dave’s Gourmet has reformulated the recipe to make it simpler, dairy-free, and shelf stable with the goal of making it vegan.

“I already was fond of the brand,” Chef Pii told Essence. “So when they reached out to me, I was happy. It was kind of like somebody understands my pain. Someone who owns a business, I feel like would understand that there is trial and error in a business. I also understand that I am a chef. However, manufacturing foods to become shelf stable is another industry.”

David Neuman, the president of Dave’s Gourmet, says the company stays on top of trends, especially ones that pertains to sauce. They came across Chef Pii’s creation but noticed that although the world was in-tuned, she also had a slew of detractors. “Her TikTok following was both impressive in size but also saddening in the viciousness of many of their comments. We reached out to her via a DM and she quickly replied,” Neuman said to Essence. “After a number of business discussions with her and her legal representatives, we made a mutually beneficial deal.”