By Angel Saunders
  /  07.26.2022

By now, we know the power of the Internet is great. You can be canceled in minutes or you can quickly achieve superstardom. One woman is experiencing a bit of both after going viral for selling a newly popular condiment, known simply as Pink Sauce. While Veronica Shaw, better known as Chef Pii, promotes the topping as a must-have for any dish, social media users are calling out its flaws.

After facing scrutiny for inconsistent serving labels, packaging issues and a host of other issues, Chef Pii decided to speak out. Yesterday (July 25), a video surfaced of the entrepreneur defending her product. “What do you mean FDA-approved?” she asks in the clip. “I don’t sell medical products. The Pink Sauce is not a medical product. The Pink Sauce don’t contribute to your health. I never said that, did I?” Shocked social media users were quick to point out that the “F” in “FDA-approved” stands for “food.”

One tweet read, “The Pink Sauce lady didn’t know what ‘F’ [meant] in FDA. Yea, the lawsuits are pending.” Another user wrote, “The Pink Sauce lady after her customers all get severe food poisoning.” The post included a video of a woman in bed laughing, asking, “Ya’ll finna jump me? Be honest.” The chef never actually told customers what was in the topping and social media users say the nutrition labels are simply random “angel numbers” — like the small bottle claiming to have 444 servings. According to Glamour, the product sells for $20.

“Love the #PinkSauce saga. Americans buying goo from a lady who mixes it at home, in Florida, in the middle of summer, with zero quality control, that has milk, vinegar and who [knows] what else. Shipped in a plastic bag in regular mail. But won’t get vaccinated,” a person tweeted. Another added, “Y’all bought mystery Pink Sauce from a TikTok lady who doesn’t know what ‘FDA’ stands for. We will never be free.” Just days ago, Shaw posted a video of herself allegedly talking to representatives from the FDA who came to her home after her product went viral. It is unclear if the visit was real or done simply for social media views.

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Naiara Tamminga, the teen who read a Grand Rapids commission meeting full of adults DOWN

Naiara Tamminga took on a Grand Rapids commission meeting and read a room full of ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
View More