Last month, Bugzy Malone teamed up with MIST for the dance floor-ready number “Energy,” a WhYJay, Rymez, and LiTek-produced effort that sees the two artists trading bars about their past lives and current lifestyles:

“I had to search so deep in my soul to find the old me, from child to O.G., when the door was locked, I found my old key, now we’re here with ridiculous P, got gyal, Patrón, and ridiculous weed, that’s typical me, I’m a physical G, sometimes I have difficulty, tryna figure out how I ended up an emcee, I used to flip packs on a daily, now I put a mortgage deposit on an AP, that’s digga deadly M-I-S-T, see me in a Bentley, that’s B-U-G…”

Yesterday (Sept. 12), the Manchester-to-Birmingham duo unveiled a new visual for “Energy” that comes courtesy of Leon Matthews. Things remain simple and to the point in the three-minute clip, with Malone and MIST delivering their rhymes in an empty room with a microphone hanging from the ceiling.

Back in 2021, Bugzy Malone liberated his sophomore studio LP The Resurrection, a 15-song effort with additional appearances from Dermot Kennedy, Emeli Sandé, Chip, and Josh Berger. Since then, he’s released the hard-hitting single “War Mode” and appeared on a recent episode of GRM Daily’s “Daily Duppy” freestyle series. Meanwhile, it’s been four years since MIST dropped off his latest body of work Diamond in the Dirt, complete with nine songs and notable contributions from Nines, MoStack, Jessie Ware, Mr Eazi, Fekky, Haile, Not3s, and Swifta Beater. Despite this, the “Sickmade” talent has been keeping his fans fed with a string of loose cuts, including “Savage,” “House Party” with Fredo, “Buzz” with Popcaan, “Rollin'” with Burna Boy, and “Only God Can Judge Me” with NSG. Press play on Bugzy Malone and MIST’s “Energy” video below.