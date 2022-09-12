A man rode his horse through a McDonald’s drive-thru in East London and ordered 100 chicken nuggets, The Mirror reported.

The man, Fabian Williams, shared a funny clip under the handle @theblessedequestrian on TikTok, captioned it, “After our hack we got hungry, so I went to get 100 chicken nuggets.” In the clip, you can see the huge horse galloping towards the drive-thru window while Williams places his order. They then ride over to the next window to collect his huge bag of McNuggets.

“We was hungry man,” Williams, who was cheered on, said in the clip as he was leaving the drive-thru after waiting behind a blue sedan for his McNuggets. Williams posted the clip on the platform last week (Sept. 4) and it has gone viral, racking up to more than 1.7 million views and over 11 thousand comments up to date.

“I’ve always wanted to try [a] McDonald’s drive-thru with my horse. So after hacking out today we were hungry, so I went to get 100 chicken nuggets @mcdonaldsuk. The horse got treats & my whole yard was filled with nuggets. #UksBlackCowboy #TheBlessedEquestrian,” he posted on his Instagram. “Where to next? Fun Fact: Horses are strictly vegetarian and shouldn’t be fed meat or animal byproducts. #Mcdonals #viral #Chickennuggets#entertainment #funnyvideos #food#uk #horse #ariateq #eventer.”

In 2018, The NY Post reported that a man tried a similar stunt in Suffolk, England, but he ended up being turned away by a McDonald’s employee. Instead, the rider parked his horse up and walked inside the McDonald’s to get his coffee. Once he got his coffee, he got back on the horse and galloped off.