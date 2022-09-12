A South Carolina man was arrested Thursday (Sept. 12) morning after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and dumped her dead child’s ashes in the garbage.

Security footage shows the man, who is later identified as Joseph Oberlies, 33, approaching the door of the home, entering a code, and walking in around 3 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 3), according to a statement from Mount Pleasant police. A few minutes later, Oberlies was seen walking out of the home. Then just after 4 a.m., Oberlies is seen walking back into the woman’s house. He isn’t seen again until he leaves at 7:52 a.m. The woman was not home at the time of the break in.

According to a report obtained by ABC News 4, the victim, who dated the suspect for several months until early summer of 2022, told police that Oberlies also broke her flat screen television with a hammer and dumped some of the ashes of her dead child into the trash. The child belonged to her and her ex-husband. She also stated that Oberlies previously showed violent tendencies during their relationship and she feared that he would kill her if she was home.

Oberlies is currently facing first-degree burglary and destruction of human remains charges. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and released on a $60,000 bond that same evening. At the time of the break in, Oberlies was out on bond for an Aug. 5 arrest for first-degree assault and battery charges, jail records show. The victim of the break in claims Oberlies stabbed one of his exes.

Oberlies reportedly denied breaking into the home but said he was “black-out drunk and does not remember.” He also texted the victim and asked her not to press charges while police were at the scene. The victim says she doesn’t feel safe in her home and will be staying with a family member until she files a restraining order against him.