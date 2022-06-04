By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.04.2022

A viral video shows a Texas woman throwing the ashes of her boyfriend’s mother into Lake Worth. “He cheated so I threw his mom’s ashes in the river,” says the caption of the video as it makes its rounds on social media. 

The woman was allegedly arrested and charged a month ago (May) with abuse of a corpse after she confessed to her then-boyfriend in a text message to throwing his mother’s ashes in the lake, according to Fort Worth Police Department.

As you all know, Twitter users never hold back on their thoughts. Here’s what a few people had to say regarding the situation: 

Twitter user @mahjinbootie tweeted “call me what you want! But I hope shorty gets cheated on for the rest of her natural born life!”

“The mother didn’t do anything to urn that,” @D1ckota jokingly tweeted. 

Twitter user @NoCommentsays tweeted, “The steps involved though. Getting dressed. Transporting the urn. Finding a camera person. The first sprinkle of the mom’s ashes on her hands. Plenty of opportunities to hit pause. [slaps face emoji]”

“Forget the steps… Imagine disrespecting someone’s ashes? It’s certain things I would never even think of doing,” Twitter user @JamalLemond added.

“Like…. How wasn’t she able to stop herself midway, turn back the car and drive home? [slaps face emoji], Twitter user @BoiShugar_ also added.

Twitter user @_jasminwats asked “Why do people record themselves committing crimes,” as people also debated whether stealing and throwing someone’s ashes in a lake is an actual crime or not. 

“That’s what I said. Like what type of friend records you while you breaking the law instead of discouraging you? Then post it. Fake friends & clout chasing Same time,” @dukenukem_1ncmo added.

Twitter user @cevedajasmine tweeted, “If you never cheat you never have to worry about ur moms ashes ending up in the river.

Below are more reactions from Twitter users:

Trending
MetaMoney

What is the purpose of smart contracts? | 'MetaMoney'

On a brand new episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz breaks down smart contract technology, why ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.06.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black women college graduates and how Gyrl Wonder is helping them tackle the hard job market

Social impact, career and alignment are at the core of Gyrl Wonder’s offerings for young ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.03.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Honoring Full Circle Everest, the first all-Black mountain climbing team, to summit Mount Everest

REVOLT Black News Weekly celebrates Full Circle Everest, the first all-Black mountain climbing team, who summited ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.03.2022
View More