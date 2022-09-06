Throughout her entire career, Teyana Taylor has always expressed her love and admiration for Janet Jackson, often crediting her as being one of her main inspirations. Taylor is currently blessing stages around the globe for her “The Last Rose Petal 2 Tour.” She received “one of the greatest surprises” of her life over the weekend when the legendary Janet Jackson herself stopped by her London date on Saturday (Sept. 4) to show her support.

“The love, the energy, the raw emotions, the vibes, THEE ICON JANET JACKSON!!!!!!!!! Do u hear me?!!! LONDON WAS UNMATCHED. I’m shoooookkkkkkk! You showed out and OVER sold out,” Taylor excitedly wrote on Instagram last night (Sept. 5).

She then continued to express words of gratitude towards Jackson. “Thank you @janetjackson for the beautiful surprise. IM STILL GAGGINGGGGG! Def one of the greatest surprises of my life,” she reflected. “Thank you for [your] loving words always… No matter how close our bond continues to grow, I will always still be one of ya biggest fans! Thank you for always being so genuine and being an inspiration to us all! You are the reason I give 134667643% when I hit that stage. You are the blueprint. I love you Queen.”

The two have publicly shown immense support for one another over the last few years. Back in 2020, Taylor announced she was retiring from music to protect her mental health. Jackson then uplifted her by sharing a throwback photo of herself with Taylor along with some encouraging words. “Teyana, you have an undeniable gift from God,” she captioned the post. “Don’t ever let that go. You bring something so special to the industry and you continue to have such an impact on this world. Imagine if I gave up after my first or second album didn’t hit No. 1 or win any awards.”

Taylor’s last full-length solo project was 2020’s The Album. That body of work boasted appearances from Junie, Rick Toss, IMAN, Erykah Badu, Kehlani, and plenty others across 23 tracks.

You can read the full Instagram caption from Teyana Taylor about her unforgettable weekend down below.