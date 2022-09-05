Photo: “Dawg House” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  09.05.2022

Last month, TDE’s recent signee Ray Vaughn returned with his “Dawg House” single featuring Isaiah Rashad. Over the weekend, the duo returned with the official accompanying video. Directed by Cordell Jomha, the new clip opted for a simple, black and white theme to ensure the musical chemistry between the Top Dawg labelmates is front and center. On the track, Rashad takes care of the opening hook and verse as he spits over some production courtesy of Rory Behr:

Loose, better not shoot no shame, my 16 was pure cocaine/ Base outside, I’m hit, okay, okay, okay? What you gotta do? Get all this loot/ Talk my s**t, talk my truth, hop outside, park my coupe, ain’t got no coupe but park mine/ B**ch, sit on this d**k, don’t change, funds out, givin’ out tests these days/ 

Guns out, why would you kid these days, with these kids these days, lil’ Ray? Blunts up, fillin’ my lungs, what’s that in your trunk? It’s hittin’ like lust these days, us these days, what she say? F**k Lil’ Zay, okay

Vaughn previously supported Rashad on his US and international 2021 “Lil Sunny Awesome Vacation Tour.” Prior to “Dawg House,” Vaughn released Peer Pressure, a 2021 EP that contained the well-received singles “Not Allowed,” “Top Shottas,” and “Tap.”

Back in July, Isaiah Rashad unleashed his highly anticipated The House Is Burning album, his 16-song body of work that saw features from Lil Uzi Vert, Duke Deuce, Jay Rock, Jay Worthy, and others. He circled back a few weeks later to unveil a few bonus tracks, with two of the new songs including features from Young Nudy and Deante Hitchcock.

Be sure to press play on the music video for “Dawg House” by Ray Vaughn featuring Isaiah Rashad down below.

 

