Earlier this week, Ray Vaughn returned with a new single titled “Mannequin,” a Kino Beats, Tariq Beats, and Phonix Beats-produced offering that sees the Long Beach emcee rapping about his current lifestyle:

“Bitches know I’m him, I’m the top gun, you ain’t the only one who got options, as far as one of them, I am not one, as far as one of them, I am … I’m a fool for some chicken and some candied yams, keep a tool in the city like a handyman, fuck school, all my niggas gettin’ ten a gram, block boy, see a opp, then it’s man to man, block that bitch, she post sonograms, I don’t wanna see her with that man again, ooh, he’s a nobody, he’s a mannequin, all I do is win, I’m a champion…”

Directed by James Mackel, the accompanying visual for “Mannequin” stars Ray Vaughn as a construction worker. During an apparent on-break nap, he finds himself in a dream where he and his fellow colleagues are transported into a suburban neighborhood where everyone is a mannequin. The crew then get into shenanigans before Vaughn‘s angry boss wakes him up from his slumber.

“Mannequin” follows Ray Vaughn’s recent loose drops “59th & Bethany” and “Picking Cherries,” two songs that helped to kickstart hopes of a forthcoming debut album. Prior to that, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist released Peer Pressure, a 2021 EP that contained the well-received singles “Not Allowed,” “Top Shottas,” and “Tap.” Via press release, Vaughn explained how Peer Pressure came to fruition:

“I’d love to tell you how I created the project, but to tell you the truth, to revisit the place of brutal honesty these songs came from is a chaotic process. Don’t take me too seriously, honestly, just learn to have fun.”

Press play on “Mannequin” below.