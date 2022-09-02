On Wednesday (Aug. 31), 21-year-old Brien Golden was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. The arrest stemmed from a Sunday (Aug. 28) morning road rage incident that left a woman critically injured.

Around 2:30 p.m., the West Palm Beach Police Department shared the news that the road rage suspect was in custody. “#ARRESTED 21-year-old Brien Golden, #RoadRage shooter from August 28 on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Facing one count [of] attempted murder [and] one count [of] shooting into an occupied vehicle. On her way to @PBCountySheriff Jail now,” a tweet from the department read. Just after 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, a Royal Palm Beach woman was sitting at a red light in the 1800 block of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard near the entrance of an outlet mall and Target when the altercation occurred.

#ARRESTED 21-year-old Brien Golden, #RoadRage shooter from August 28 on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Facing one count attempted murder & one count shooting into an occupied vehicle. On her way to @PBCountySheriff Jail now. #Breaking pic.twitter.com/pY2aXHOgr1 — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) August 31, 2022

Authorities say the 44-year-old road rage victim followed Golden onto Interstate 95 and traveled to Martin County until her injuries became too severe. After pulling over, the Royal Palm Beach woman was met by emergency responders and airlifted to a nearby trauma unit at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Sources say at least an hour passed from when she was shot to when she received medical care. On Monday (Aug. 29) morning, the victim was in critical condition. According to local station CBS News 12, the woman was shot in her neck. Yesterday (Sept. 1), officials shared that her condition was improving.

While details on what led to the near-fatal road rage confrontation are currently unknown, police have shared that the situation is under investigation. Golden was reportedly in the car with her mother and twin brother at the time of the shooting. On Wednesday, Golden was booked into the Palm Beach County jail. Next, she was transported to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center.