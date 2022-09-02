Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.02.2022

On Wednesday (Aug. 31), 21-year-old Brien Golden was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. The arrest stemmed from a Sunday (Aug. 28) morning road rage incident that left a woman critically injured.

Around 2:30 p.m., the West Palm Beach Police Department shared the news that the road rage suspect was in custody. “#ARRESTED 21-year-old Brien Golden, #RoadRage shooter from August 28 on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Facing one count [of] attempted murder [and] one count [of] shooting into an occupied vehicle. On her way to @PBCountySheriff Jail now,” a tweet from the department read. Just after 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, a Royal Palm Beach woman was sitting at a red light in the 1800 block of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard near the entrance of an outlet mall and Target when the altercation occurred.

Authorities say the 44-year-old road rage victim followed Golden onto Interstate 95 and traveled to Martin County until her injuries became too severe. After pulling over, the Royal Palm Beach woman was met by emergency responders and airlifted to a nearby trauma unit at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Sources say at least an hour passed from when she was shot to when she received medical care. On Monday (Aug. 29) morning, the victim was in critical condition. According to local station CBS News 12, the woman was shot in her neck. Yesterday (Sept. 1), officials shared that her condition was improving.

While details on what led to the near-fatal road rage confrontation are currently unknown, police have shared that the situation is under investigation. Golden was reportedly in the car with her mother and twin brother at the time of the shooting. On Wednesday, Golden was booked into the Palm Beach County jail. Next, she was transported to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center.

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Watch

Femme It Forward President & CEO Heather Lowery is a champion for dynamic women and change

Founder, president and CEO of Femme It Forward Heather Lowery is a true champion for ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.30.2022
Social Justice

White man calls woman a "Black b**ch" while stealing her gas

A white man was recorded stealing gas and hurling racist insults while in his employer’s ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  08.29.2022
View More