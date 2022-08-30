Cell phone video that captured yet another racist rant is now going viral. On Aug. 21, Krishnan Jayaraman went to pick up an order at his local Taco Bell in Fremont, California. While at the Grimmer Boulevard location that evening, reports say he became the victim of a verbal, unprovoked attack laced with racial slurs.

The footage lasts for over eight minutes. Thirty-seven-year-old Singh Tejinder of Union City has been identified as the man spewing hate in the clip. In the video, he says, “Walking around with your f**king toes out. B**ch, this ain’t India. You f**kedd India up. You’re f**king America up.”

Jayaraman says the man also told him, “You’re a Hindu who bathes in cow urine.” He referred to the incident as “just vile.” Jayaraman spoke with the Bay Area’s ABC News 7 and said after receiving his food, he did not leave because he was afraid Tejinder would follow him outside into the parking lot where he’d have no protection. Instead, Jayaraman continued recording without engaging with the unstable Taco Bell patron.

He eventually suspected Tejinder may have ties to a Khalistan group that “was deemed a terrorist organization in India” after noticing the disgruntled patron knew how to pronounce Hindi words and spoke Punjabi. The victim added that the man also mentioned the “late prime minister” of Jayaraman’s country.

Police Chief Sean Washington posted a statement on social media calling such actions “despicable.” Washington wrote, in part, “We take hate incidents and hate crimes seriously, and understand the significant impact they have on our community. These incidents are despicable. We are here to protect all community members, regardless of their gender, race, nationality, religion, and other differences.”

Although thankful that the Taco Bell supervisor called the police, Jayaraman was disappointed that none of the employees, at the very least, asked the man to leave. “They’re seeing him abusing me. So I thought, at least they will ask him to leave the establishment. Which is probably what most franchises would do. I mean, I don’t know what the policies of Taco Bell are.”

According to the Fremont Police Department, yesterday (Aug. 29), Tejinder was charged with a hate crime for his religiously-charged rant at Taco Bell. As of last night, he has yet to be arrested.