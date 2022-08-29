Earlier this month, OMB Peezy delivered his highly anticipated project Misguided as the latest installment of DJ Drama’s legendary Gangsta Grillz series. The body of work features NLE Choppa, Morray, and G Herbo while boasting previously released cuts like “Mufasa.” Over the weekend, OMB Peezy kept his momentum going by releasing his latest official video, this time for “Straight Up.” The new Polo Shot It-directed clip opens up with scenes of Peezy enjoying his day on a golf course as he spits his reflective bars about getting his money up:

Look, this s**t in m blood, I ain’t gon’ fall, I’m on the way up/ Ain’t finna spend that s**t, I’m stackin’ that cake up, straight up/ You ain’t ever had no money how you gon say some, I’ma make us some money ain’t none of my business if it ain’t gon make none/ At the end of my vision, I’m still runing s**t like a boss/ He was actin’ like he’s hard but the whole time he was soft

In related news, Peezy kicked off the “Big Lyfe Tour” with Kevin Gates last week. Throughout the last year, the Alabama-born, Sacramento-raised rap star has been treating fans with plenty of loose drops like “Last Breath,” “Hard For Me,” “Breathe,” “For Free,” “Cold Days,” and “Never Leave.” His last project was 2021’s In the Meantime 2, a joint effort with Drumdummie that boasted appearances from Omeretta The Great, T.I., TK Kravitz, and Mista Cain.

His last solo body of work was Too Deep For Tears, a 2021 release that easily became a fan-favorite thanks to his series of live renditions he put out to accompany the project. The album also included features from Jacquees, King Von, Jackboy, Blac Youngsta, and Rylo Rodriguez.

Be sure to press play on OMB Peezy’s brand new music video for “Straight Up” down below.