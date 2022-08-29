By Regina Cho
  /  08.29.2022

Over the weekend, DDG shared his brand new single “If I Want You” and made sure the following accompanying music video included an extra special touch. The Reel Goats-directed visual stars Halle Bailey, a fellow artist and his girlfriend of about seven months. Featuring intimate scenes and even some intense underwater shots, the clip’s soundtrack is provided by DDG’s honest bars:

Slidin’ down the Heenys, damn, low-key, you know you wasn’t turnt, you should’ve told me/ We was talkin’ every day, but I got cold feet, you hand me on, I help you miss the old me/ Been in and out the city, makin’ plays (Plays), so busy, losin’ track of time, and mixin’ up my days/ I call you when I’m lonely, I come over, never stay, you sellin’ me intention, but I’m cheap, I never pay

You know what it is, bills, trips, tips, if I want you, yeah, yeah, uh/ Baby, don’t tease, slide, deep, ‘tween, if I want you, yeah/ Eight degrees in the ‘Falls, then your heart froze, you so out of reach, and you doin’ the most/ You know what it is, bills, trips, tips, if I want you, yeah, ayy, yeah, yeah

It’s safe to say the onscreen chemistry is real. In an interview from earlier this month, Bailey revealed that she is “for sure” in love with DDG. The 22-year-old also opened up about how they started dating, recalling that she initially became aware of him on YouTube in 2015 and loved his content. “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them,” Bailey said. 

Be sure to press play on DDG’s brand new “If I Want You” music video down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

OMB Peezy drops new "Straight Up" video

By Regina Cho
  /  08.29.2022

Capella Grey and Spice join Karlie Redd for "Work"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.29.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
DDG
Halle Bailey
Music Videos

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

OMB Peezy drops new "Straight Up" video

By Regina Cho
  /  08.29.2022

Capella Grey and Spice join Karlie Redd for "Work"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.29.2022
View More

Trending
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Is there only one metaverse? | 'MetaMoney'

On the latest episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz talks about the “many different metaverses” that ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
Drink Champs

Ne-Yo on his music journey, high-profile collaborations, and marriage | 'Drink Champs'

On an all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” Ne-Yo opens up about his incredible career thus ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.13.2022
View More