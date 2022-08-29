Authorities have made an official arrest in the death of Ashley Tropez, KTLA reports.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Tropez was found dead in the 16600 block of Victor Street at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 26). In an alert, officials revealed that the 24-year-old suffered “traumatic injuries.” The home where Tropez was found is located in the area between Rodeo Drive and Mojave Drive.

“On Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to a report of a deceased person inside an abandoned house in the 16600 block of Victor Street,” read an official statement from the organization. “Upon arrival, deputies located Ashley Tropez inside the house, suffering from traumatic injuries.”

Tropez, who was best known for her appearance on the television series “Beyond Scared Straight,” was acquainted with another 24-year-old woman by the name of Alexis Call. Call was arrested and charged with murder at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Friday (Aug. 26). Call is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and faces a previous charge for a stolen vehicle. She is scheduled to appear in court on both Monday (Aug. 29) and Tuesday (Aug. 30) for charges connected to the suspected stolen vehicle and the death of Tropez. At this time, Call is ineligible for bail. While the alleged suspect was present at the crime scene during the time of Tropez’s death, details surrounding a motive are set to be revealed in court. A further investigation revealed that the pair may have been squatting in the vacant home together.

“Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation,” the report continued. “Investigators learned Ashley Tropez and Alexis Call were familiar to each other and may have been squatting at the residence.”