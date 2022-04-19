The man who shot and killed the wife of music executive Clarence Avant has been sentenced for his role in the murder. As CBS reported, Aariel Maynor will be required to serve 150 years or three life terms in prison.

Maynor was responsible for the death of Jacqueline Avant, who was fatally shot in December during the robbery of her and Clarence’s Beverly Hills home. He opened fire, striking her with an “assault long barrel pistol” before aiming at their security guard and fleeing the scene. He was later discovered at another home in the area that he had also broken into. Authorities responding to calls of a burglary found him on the scene after he accidentally shot himself in the foot.

While in custody, Maynor spoke to friends about the killing. Recordings of both calls were played during his court hearing on Tuesday (April 19). In one phone call, he allegedly bragged that he would only serve 20-25 years because prosecutors failed to file a special circumstances murder charge against him, which could have resulted in the death penalty or life without parole. In another, he laughed about all the publicity surrounding the murder.

Maynor took a plea deal last month, admitting to one count each of murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of residential burglary with a person present. He also pleaded guilty to the 2013 robbery of a woman who was knocked unconscious and a 2018 robbery. He was released on parole for the 2018 burglary in September 2021, months before he killed Jacqueline.

Jacqueline, wife of Clarence aka the Godfather of Black Music, was the president of the Neighbors of Watts and a member of the board of directors at UCLA’s International Student Center and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts prior to her untimely passing. She was 81 years old when she died.