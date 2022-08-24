Vanessa Bryant is continuing to honor her late husband Kobe Bryant.

As REVOLT previously reported, a decision has been made in an emotional trial for Vanessa Bryant over her late husband Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash site photos being leaked. The resilient widow took to Instagram to express her feelings over the victory.

“All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi! #Betonyourself #MambaDay 8•24•22 #MambaMentality,” read the post.

Vanessa and her co-plaintiff, Chris Chester, were awarded a total of $31 million by a Los Angeles jury. Chester’s wife and 13-year-old daughter Payton were tragically killed in the crash.

#VanessaBryant Awarded $16M After Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial Over Helicopter Crash Site Photos

The trial began on Aug. 10, and revealed gut-wrenching details about the pain experienced by the families of those killed in the January 2020 helicopter crash.

Earlier today, Vanessa shared a picture of a bracelet adorned with hearts inscribed with a symbolic “M” and “24.” “The limited capsule will be available for one month and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports. Thank you so much for your support!” she captioned the post by tagging the foundation and Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry, which designed the collection.

Vanessa also shared another post from the collaboration. “Bet on yourself ~ Kobe Bryant” read the necklace and her caption.

Today (Aug. 24) marks Kobe Bryant Day. The day was officially recognized by Orange County shortly after his final season in 2016. The date pays tribute to Kobe’s two jersey numbers during his entire 20-year career with the Lakers: 8 and 24.

The annual Kobe Bryant Day included the unveiling of a mural of Kobe’s face at the West Coast Trial Lawyers’ offices. The 125 foot mural was painted by L.A. based artist Nikkolas Smith. “Kobe Bryant created stories for children that featured Black and brown characters, so he inspired kids in ways that went even beyond what he did on the basketball court,” Smith told City News Service.