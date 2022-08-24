Yesterday (Aug. 23), the Metropolitan Police Service in London announced Owami Davies was found alive and well. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 24-year-old nursing student had been missing from the West Croydon area since July 7. After facing heavy criticism for their handling of the case, the MPS shared the great news with a tweet.

“Missing Owami Davies has been found. We are pleased to report that Owami was located in Hampshire today, she appears fit and well cared for. Owami’s family [has] been informed and they have spoken to her. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals,” the post announced. Davies, a nursing student at King’s College London, left her home in Grays, Essex in early July and was last seen on CCTV on July 7. During the investigation into her disappearance, several people were arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnapping, but all were eventually released.

Missing Owami Davies has been found We are pleased to report that Owami was located in Hampshire today, she appears fit and well cared for. Owami’s family have been informed and they have spoken to her. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals pic.twitter.com/xyo5Q2hOrv — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 23, 2022

The public called out for help on social media after claiming the local police and news outlets weren’t doing enough to locate her. It was later revealed that law enforcement officials had been using the wrong photos the entire time. Yesterday, Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney shared that it was “the outcome we were all hoping and praying for.” Along with the department’s tweet was a video statement crediting a member of the public for Davies’ safe return.

“I’m pleased to report that we have received the news that we’ve all been waiting for, that we have successfully found missing person, Owami Davies. It’s with thanks to members of the public through the media appeals that a member of the public put forward, a possible sighting,” Penney said. He added that the tip was “one of hundreds that [they’d] received over the last few weeks.”

Sources say Davies recently secured a job at Guy’s St. Thomas Trust, a hospital in the United Kingdom, after she worked as an A&E nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization shared their gratitude for her safe return. “We are delighted that our colleague Owami has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who helped to find her,” they tweeted. According to The Guardian, the student’s family also shared a statement expressing thanks. “We the Davies family would like to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you wherever you are, whoever you are. Thank you for your well wishes, love, hugs, and thoughts. Together we searched far and beyond. We are forever grateful,” they said.