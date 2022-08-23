By Megan Ambers
  /  08.23.2022

FN Meka, an AI rapper, signed to Capitol Records two weeks ago, has been dropped. The record label has apologized to the Black community for insensitivity in promoting an AI-backed artist that critics said was “appropriative” and included “slurs infused in lyrics.”

The company said, “We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days — your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project.”

FN Meka was created by the company Factory New, which described itself as a “first of its kind, next-generation music company, specializing in virtual beings.”

 

