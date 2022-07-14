Yesterday (July 13), alt-right influencer Christian Walker, who is the son of former football player and current Republican Senate nominee for Georgia, Herschel Walker, filmed himself approaching Kehlani at a Starbucks drive-thru and accused the singer of calling him an “a**hole” to baristas.

Walker, 22, posted a video of the exchange on his Twitter account with the caption, “This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an ‘a**hole’ and to be ‘safe around me.’ Well, I set her straight.” He continued: “I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones.”

In a since-deleted TikTok video, the singer addressed the incident and broke down how the influencer’s behavior both at her local Starbucks ultimately led to the viral confrontation. “I wasn’t gonna address it, but I think we should tell the truth,” they said in the clip with a smirk. “I know you’ve all seen the video by now, let’s talk about it.”

According to Kehlani, before he started recording them, Walker was recording another video in which he was “visibly losing his shit” over a series of Pride flags hung around the outside of the Starbucks, and using his phone to record videos of the workers and the flags at the coffee chain. “He proceeds to get to the little order-box thing, and is clearly harassing whoever’s behind the order box,” they said. “I felt like, ‘Oh, this man is about to come up to the window and harass all of these workers.’”

Kehlani explains the story behind their viral altercation with alt-right influencer Christian Walker at a Starbucks drive-thru. pic.twitter.com/1IBH5sN2wT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 14, 2022

Kehlani also mentioned that during the altercation, they were having a virtual therapy session, where they were “coincidentally talking about people misplacing anger when they’re mad at something else.” You can see if the video Walker post, that Kehlani remained calm the whole time.

“I know what you want to do,” she said of Walker in her video. “You wanna get a reaction out of me so that you can go viral and then you can post this as some kind of take on people with my political stance, or assumed political stance, and people from my community, people like me. Lo and behold.”