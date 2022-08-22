The Weeknd has teased his upcoming show “The Idol” set to premiere on HBO. The R&B singer and pop star debuted the new official teaser for the series during his show at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium over the weekend (Aug. 20). The second trailer also debuted on the Grammy-winner’s official YouTube channel.

The show’s star-studded lineup will include Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott and Hank Azaria. Sam Levinson and The Weeknd himself serve as the show’s creators. Levinson is best known for creating the groundbreaking series “Euphoria” starring Zendaya.

The first look from “The Idol” features a slew of Hollywood parties, cocaine, bongs, seduction, and immense wealth and luxury. The series also stars Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkeley, Moses Sumney, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The K-pop singer is shown clubbing, lounging in a sauna, and in a flashy convertible alongside Depp.

The Weeknd plays a self-help guru, nightclub owner and cult leader that indulges in a racy, drug-fueled relationship with Depp, who will play a rising pop idol. The series hyperbolizes real-life elements from the Grammy-winner’s rise to superstardom and issues faced on the quest to success within the music industry.

Though HBO originally ordered a six-episode series, HBO announced a “total reset” for “The Idol” that promises a different artistic angle.

“The creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” according to a spokesperson for HBO. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series,” the spokesperson continued. “We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

There’s still no word on if HBO has expanded the episode count of “The Idol” or its expected release date. An official launch date is also TBD, though the trailer promises the series is “coming soon.”

“The Idol” isn’t The Weeknd’s first foray into television. The musician has done voice-over work on “American Dad” and “The Simpsons.” He also played himself in Adam Sandler’s 2019 film Uncut Gems.