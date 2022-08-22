Last Thursday (Aug. 18), Stunna Gambino unveiled his Vultures Don’t Kry album via RCA Records. The body of work boasted appearances from Lil Perco, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, and 2KBABY across 15 tracks. Over the weekend, Gambino celebrated the project release by sharing his official music video for “Everyday Struggles,” which serves as the album’s introduction track. The Joshua Valle-shot video vividly recreates some tough scenarios Gambino went through during his upbringing while his lyrics narrate the scenes:

I know mama G be prayin’ for me, I spent a 100K on jewlery wish a n***a would try take it from me and I can’t lie, I be tweakin’ out/ Paranoid half the time so it be nights when I don’t sleep at all, growin’ up I ain’t like my father/ I know a n***a goin’ through it, he can’t even see his daughter, everyday this s**t get harder, gave my dog some bread for his gun charge, I told ’em go get a lawyer

Everyday struggles in the trenches is the life that I live, in this, life that I live full of blessings yet I sin, oh (Yeah, Yeah)/ Comin’ from the bottom of the bottom I been grindin’ since a kid oh (Yeah, Yeah), everyday struggles in the trenches this the life that I live, oh/ They tried to call me anorexic like I ain’t eat enough

Gambino’s last full-length project prior to this was 2019’s Underrated. That album boasted appearances from David Lee, Sleezus Bhrist, Jay Cino, and Alpha across 14 tracks. Outside of his own releases, Stunna can be heard on recent collaborations like “Legend” by Lil Spooki alongside Scorey and “Runaway” by Jay Esco.

Be sure to press play on Stunna Gambino’s brand new music video for “Everyday Struggles” from Vultures Don’t Kry down below.