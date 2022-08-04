By Regina Cho
  /  08.04.2022

Today (Aug. 4), New York’s very own Stunna Gambino returns with his brand new melodic single, “Frozen.”  This track arrives ahead of the release of his debut album Vultures Don’t Kry, which is officially set arrive on Aug. 18. On the track, he makes the best use of the somber beat as he raps about guarded love:

I fell in love with that Draco that b**ch sing like Aaliyah, my lil’ shortys in ’em snatchin’ souls like sum’ like the reaper/ I told my b**ch ‘you play your part I ain’t never gon’ leave ya,’ ‘Cause I done been hurt so many times, I can’t keep up with secrets/ I know that you lonely, I know that you want me, I know that you tired of always f**kin’ with these phonies

I know you might’ve heard about my past, but that’s the old me, hunnid thousand dollars ’round my neck my heart is frozen/ I know you heard about my gangster ways but that’s the old me, so quick to up that Peter Piker to leave his body flowing, in that ocean/ B**ch we ain’t worry ’bout no opps these n***as bogus/ I just bought some choppas, for the Louis for the smoking

Last month, Stunna released “Warzone” featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. His last full-length project before this was 2019’s Underrated. That project boasted appearances from David Lee, Sleezus Bhrist, Jay Cino, and Alpha across 14 tracks. In terms of assists outside of his own releases, Stunna can be heard on recent collaborations like “Legend” by Lil Spooki alongside Scorey and “Runaway” by Jay Esco.

Be sure to press play on Stunna Gambino’s brand new single “Frozen” down below and keep an eye out for his forthcoming Vultures Don’t Kry album this month.

