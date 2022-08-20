By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.20.2022

Georgia rapper Quando Rondo was caught in the middle of a deadly shooting in broad daylight in Los Angeles, California on Friday (Aug. 19).

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, Quando Rondo and his crew were at the gas station when three men in a white car pulled up alongside the rapper’s black Cadillac Escalade and opened fire. The suspects fled in the scene. Quando Rondo and his friends also fled the scene but ended up near the intersection of Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards in West Hollywood when someone called for help from law enforcement at around 5:30 p.m.

An ambulance rushed a 23-year-old man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Videos circulating on social media show Quando Rondo yelling in sheer devastation as police officers pulled the body out of the Escalade that was shot at. According to reports, the victim was said to be the rapper’s close friend Lul Pab.

“We don’t know why or how this happened, all we know is that the victim vehicle, they pulled up, they were pumping gas and it looks like they probably finished pumping gas and the suspects approached from the alley, got out of the car and started shooting at those victims,” Los Angeles Police Department Lt. John Radke told reporters. “We don’t see any kind of argument or anything go on beforehand, so clearly, these men came here with a mission in mind,” he added.

It’s been almost two years since Quando Rondo’s friend Timothy “Lul Tim” Leeks allegedly shot and killed Chicago rapper King Von on Nov. 6, 2020. The deadly shooting took place outside an Atlanta nightclub, where an altercation between two groups quickly escalated into gunfire. Von was among those who sustained gunshot wounds and was immediately transferred to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Quando Rondo drops new "War Baby" single

By Regina Cho
  /  06.02.2022

Quando Rondo releases new "24" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2022
Quando Rondo

Quando Rondo drops new "War Baby" single

By Regina Cho
  /  06.02.2022

Quando Rondo releases new "24" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2022
