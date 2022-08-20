Georgia rapper Quando Rondo was caught in the middle of a deadly shooting in broad daylight in Los Angeles, California on Friday (Aug. 19).

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, Quando Rondo and his crew were at the gas station when three men in a white car pulled up alongside the rapper’s black Cadillac Escalade and opened fire. The suspects fled in the scene. Quando Rondo and his friends also fled the scene but ended up near the intersection of Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards in West Hollywood when someone called for help from law enforcement at around 5:30 p.m.

An ambulance rushed a 23-year-old man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Videos circulating on social media show Quando Rondo yelling in sheer devastation as police officers pulled the body out of the Escalade that was shot at. According to reports, the victim was said to be the rapper’s close friend Lul Pab.

Quando Rondo was reportedly targeted in a shooting that left one of his friends dead in Beverly Hills. pic.twitter.com/KtXzfMkIGL — DatPiff (@DatPiff) August 20, 2022

“We don’t know why or how this happened, all we know is that the victim vehicle, they pulled up, they were pumping gas and it looks like they probably finished pumping gas and the suspects approached from the alley, got out of the car and started shooting at those victims,” Los Angeles Police Department Lt. John Radke told reporters. “We don’t see any kind of argument or anything go on beforehand, so clearly, these men came here with a mission in mind,” he added.