Today (Aug. 19), OMB Peezy delivers his highly-anticipated new project Misguided as the latest installment of DJ Drama’s legendary Gangsta Grillz series. The body of work features NLE Choppa, Morray, and G Herbo while boasting previously released cuts like “Mufasa.” Paired with the release is the official music video for “Real S**t.” The offering opens up with a powerful scene of people getting baptized in a river as Morray’s soulful hook takes over:

We need that real s**t back, n***a you can keep that watered down, it’s gonna bore me now/ We brought that real s**t back, gotta get this s**t in order now, n***a you can keep that watered down, it’s gonna bore me now/ This where that real love at, I’m so tired of of that fake s**t, gon’ make me hate s**t/ Where that real s**t at, I’m getting sick from all the pills that I’m taking but they’re what make me relax

Peezy also took a moment to share the vulnerable meaning behind his project’s title, which stems from his humble beginnings. “I came up with this title thinking about my childhood and the things I used to see as a kid,” he said via press release. “I saw things that I didn’t know were wrong until later on in life. Things that the older people around me made seem cool or the way of life as I always looked at it. That made me realize that I’m not the only kid who went through this and it’s kids goin’ through this right now and don’t even know. I just want to show them that they are being misguided before it’s too late.”

Be sure to press play on OMB Peezy’s brand new music video for “Real S**t” from Misguided down below.