By Regina Cho
  /  08.19.2022

Today (Aug. 19), OMB Peezy delivers his highly-anticipated new project Misguided as the latest installment of DJ Drama’s legendary Gangsta Grillz series. The body of work features NLE Choppa, Morray, and G Herbo while boasting previously released cuts like “Mufasa.” Paired with the release is the official music video for “Real S**t.” The offering opens up with a powerful scene of people getting baptized in a river as Morray’s soulful hook takes over:

We need that real s**t back, n***a you can keep that watered down, it’s gonna bore me now/ We brought that real s**t back, gotta get this s**t in order now, n***a you can keep that watered down, it’s gonna bore me now/ This where that real love at, I’m so tired of of that fake s**t, gon’ make me hate s**t/ Where that real s**t at, I’m getting sick from all the pills that I’m taking but they’re what make me relax

Peezy also took a moment to share the vulnerable meaning behind his project’s title, which stems from his humble beginnings. “I came up with this title thinking about my childhood and the things I used to see as a kid,” he said via press release. “I saw things that I didn’t know were wrong until later on in life. Things that the older people around me made seem cool or the way of life as I always looked at it. That made me realize that I’m not the only kid who went through this and it’s kids goin’ through this right now and don’t even know. I just want to show them that they are being misguided before it’s too late.”

Be sure to press play on OMB Peezy’s brand new music video for “Real S**t” from Misguided down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

K-Trap returns with new visual for "Spoilt"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.19.2022

Kali takes over a pool party in new "Wet" video

By Regina Cho
  /  08.19.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Morray
Music Videos
OMB Peezy

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

K-Trap returns with new visual for "Spoilt"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.19.2022

Kali takes over a pool party in new "Wet" video

By Regina Cho
  /  08.19.2022
View More

Trending
MetaMoney

Is there only one metaverse? | 'MetaMoney'

On the latest episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz talks about the “many different metaverses” that ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
Social Justice

Virginia post office closes its doors after concerns of "Whites" and "Colored" signage

The Virginia post office served roughly 100 customers and was located inside of a historic ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  08.17.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Beyonce’s continued Renaissance reign, “Love & Hip Hop,” Jamie Foxx and more

In a new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” Entertainment Remix, we’re talking all things Black excellence in ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter Graceyn of Gracie’s Corner

Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter, Graceyn, live in Houston and have developed a YouTube channel ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
View More