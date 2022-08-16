The city of Sacramento will reward Stephon Clark’s parents with a settlement worth $1.7 million after the family filed a federal lawsuit. The family’s attorney announced the settlement marks the end of legal action taken against the city. City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood said, “The decision to resolve the case through a negotiated agreement comes after careful consideration of all options. We believe this is the best path forward for all involved parties including our community,” per Sacramento City Express.

Although the family has agreed to pull the plug on any future legal proceedings, Clark’s brother still wants Officers Mercadal and Robinet to be brought to justice. Stevante Clark told KCRA, “There’s no reason I should be out here talking about my brother’s legacy, defending my brother’s legacy, when the officers who murdered him should be proving their innocence in court. We always have to relive the death of Stephon.” A spokesperson for the police department said, “The two officers who shot Mr. Clark, Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet, did not face criminal prosecution. Both officers are still employed by the police department,” per The New York Times.

Wood added, “The fact that the officers acted within the law does not diminish the tragedy of what occurred. This case has led our City to implement meaningful improvements to policy, and it will continue to do so.” The city’s response to the police brutality case includes updates to body camera, and developed foot-chase and use-of-force policies.

In 2018, Clark’s cell phone was mistaken for a firearm, and Sacramento police chased him into his grandmother’s backyard and opened fire. The 22-year-old was shot at 20 times and wounded at least seven times. The New York Times reports the officers continued shooting after Clark fell to the ground. The following year, the city paid Clark’s two children $2.5 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.