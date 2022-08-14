Three men were killed, and a fourth critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Chicago on Sunday morning (Aug. 14). Authorities say the men were in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood in the 7000 block of South Jeffery when the hit-and-run occurred around 5 a.m.

The area is home to multiple businesses, including Jeffery Pub. The establishment released a statement regarding the incident. “A very unfortunate, tragic event occurred early this morning after closing. A small group of people were in the street and an unidentified vehicle drove past at a very high rate of speed, injuring several people and some deceased. Our heart’s heavy this morning that such tragic event has occurred. And to those that lost a loved one or friend we stand with you,” the statement read.

Surveillance footage showed the dark-colored sedan traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the men in the middle of the street. Separate dashcam footage, from a car at the scene, showed several people involved in a brawl as the car approached the men. A witness told WMAQ-TV, “I was standing outside the bar talking to one of the victims. I took about three steps, and a car came and hit him, and it (the body) flew over the car.” The unidentified woman described the scene as “a lot of chaos.” “He got hit and ‘boom, boom, boom,’ other people got hit, and I was just focused on who I was in front of,” she added.

Three victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. The fourth victim was transported to Stroger Hospital. Authorities told WLS-TV, the man remains in critical but stable condition. Authorities have not released the victims’ identities.

The horrific video of the hit-and-run has surfaced online, where countless people have expressed outrage and sorrow. “My condolences goes out to the families. This is so sad,” wrote one person. “This really shouldn’t be shared. I feel for their family and friends watching this,” wrote another. A third commented, “Omg…this is too much. People are losing their minds.”