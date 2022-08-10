Veteran actress Denise Dowse is currently in a coma while battling a severe form of meningitis. The 64-year-old’s sister Tracey shared the sad news via social media on Aug. 7.

In posts to both Denise’s Facebook and Instagram pages, Tracey Dowse said, “I am requesting support and prayers be offered [to] me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse.” She continued, “She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.” Tracey added, “She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated.”

Denise was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and has had a successful career spanning decades. The actress rose to fame as Mrs. Yvonne Teasley in the popular 1990s teen drama series “Beverly Hills, 90210.” She has also starred as Judge Rebecca Damsen in the CBS drama show “The Guardian.” Most recently, Denise took on the role of Dr. Rhonda Pine on HBO’s hit series “Insecure.” She also had roles in movies like Dr. Doolittle 2 and Ray. In addition to her many credits as an actress, the Hawaii native added director to her resume.

Earlier this year, Denise directed Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story. The film featured Grammy award-winning singer Ledisi as Jackson. Other prominent actors that appeared in the biopic were Janet Hubert (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”), Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Game”), Keith David (“Greenleaf”) and Corbin Bleu (High School Musical). The movie chronicled the life of the famed gospel singer and activist, along with her integral role in the civil rights movement.

We will continue to hope for the best for Denise and her loved ones during this difficult time.