Griffith Park rangers reveal that a burning dead body was found hanging from a tree near a merry-go-round in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday (Aug. 7), the LA Times reports.

After park visitors went to investigate a burning tree, they discovered a human body engulfed in flames and alerted park rangers who then notified the police.

The body was discovered at approximately 12:30 p.m. and was taped off as seven officers remained on the scene until it could officially be taken down by the coroner.

Per officials, the tree where the body was found is located just a few hundred feet from the Griffith Park merry-go-round, which was closed Tuesday (Aug. 9). Although a film crew was shooting nearby, it has not been determined if someone from the group alerted park rangers about the fire.

“Body found on fire in tree near Griffith Park’s merry go round; LAPD detectives find no signs of foul play, determine cause was most likely suicide,” said reports from ABC7 Eyewitness News via Twitter.

Body found on fire in tree near Griffith Park’s merry go round; LAPD detectives find no signs of foul play, determine cause was most likely suicide https://t.co/X0iUFBLYvm — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 9, 2022

Upon arriving to the scene, officials from the fire department put out the flames and found the human remains. Per police, the person may have set themselves on fire. An official race and gender have yet to be determined due to the extensive burns.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the incident, and a detective says there has been no evidence of foul play. While the victim has yet to be identified, they believe the body is of a “local transient.”

“It appears to be self-immolation,” said LAPD detective Michael Ventura in a statement. “This is going to be somebody who brought some gasoline, brought some lighters. We have had, they are rare, but we do have cases where people will self-immolate. Or they choose to set themselves on fire.”

It is believed that the person is someone who may have frequented the park on a regular basis.