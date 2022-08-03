Kevin Gates appeared on “The Breakfast Club” and shared an interesting take on the correlation between a woman’s acne and her sexual drive.

The Louisiana rapper was asked if he met his match in the bedroom. “I haven’t met my match, but I met somebody that’s really close. The reason I say she really, really close—oh God, don’t kill me—she got acne in her face,” he responded. Gates went on to say that having sex with him can lead to a clear face. He explained, “I know this gon’ sound crazy. A lot of women with acne in they face got good pussy. ’Cause they hormones are so imbalanced, that it cause them to have congestion. So they not releasing properly. See, once I really put it on her, her face start clearing up.” Fans presumed he’s speaking about his “best friend” Jojo Zarur, who stars in “Love and Hip Hop: Miami.”

The Khaza rapper added, “I’m not saying all women with acne got … but a lot of the things that go on with us are really internally. I’m not just saying it for that, but she up there. She in my top three.” Elsewhere in the interview, Gates touched on his controversial song called “Super General.” He received backlash for sharing his fantasies about Beyoncé on the Jambo and ATL Jacob-produced record. Gates told the radio hosts, “That’s one of the most beautiful women in the world, I can’t be a fan?” He added, “When I said that, everybody feel like that. They just scared to say it … I meant it with all due respect.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

His other sexual fantasies include skydiving out of a plane and a vagina replacing the landing pad, according to the second episode of the “Caresha Please” podcast. When asked about the motivation for this desire, Gates said, “Cause when I get scared, my dick is just a different type of hard. If they got a way … how you can be on the buddy pass? If they can just throw that bitch in there, and we just jump off that bitch. Hail Mary.”

Gates is known for making headlines for his bizarre sexual commentary. The “Thinking With My Dick” rapper credits his good sexual performance to being drug-free. He told Yung Miami, “You Aquarius like use your energy. The texture in the music, like c’mon. Use your energy. You know what’s happening. You know who’s like that and who’s not. You know what niggas just be talking. This ain’t drug dick. I don’t do drugs.”