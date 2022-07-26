Today (July 26), WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court room once again as the trial for her cannabis case resumed. As previously reported by REVOLT, the pro athlete has been detained overseas since February for traveling with cannabis oil in her luggage. On July 7, she pleaded guilty for being in possession of the illegal substance, but insisted she had no intentions of breaking the law. It was later revealed that the oil was prescribed to treat chronic pain.

Many have called for Griner’s release, and the Phoenix Mercury center has received a ton of support from fellow athletes in the states and in Russia. According to the New York Post, last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry defended keeping Griner in their custody. Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the organization said, “If a U.S. citizen was taken in connection with the fact that she was smuggling drugs, and she does not deny this, then this should be commensurate with our Russian local laws, and not with those adopted in San Francisco, New York and Washington.” Zakharova continued, “If drugs are legalized in the United States, in a number of states, and this is done for a long time and now the whole country will become drug-addicted, this does not mean that all other countries are following the same path.”

Russian officials previously announced Griner would remain in custody until Dec. 20. As the Olympian appeared in court today, she shared a short, but sweet message for her wife Cherelle Griner. “Good luck on the bar exam,” the athlete said. ABC News spoke with Griner at the courthouse and asked if she had any complaints. “No, no complaints. Just waiting patiently,” she said while trying to remain positive. Griner carried two photos with her during today’s proceedings. When asked who was in the pictures, she responded, “My wife. My two best friends, my teammates.” The basketball star is scheduled to testify in court tomorrow.