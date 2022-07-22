It’s been four years since Dapz On The Map dropped off the well-received project Champion Settings, which consisted of eight songs and additional features from Blay Vision, Scorpz, Bowzer Boss, and Jme. Since then, the Birmingham veteran has kept his fans fed with notable singles and collaborations, including “Froggy 2” with Jaykae, “Waiting,” “Shinobi Part II (Safe & Sound),” “100 Degrees,” and “Streets of Rage” with Tempa. Last March also spawned the two-song EP Connecting Flights.

Today (July 22), Dapz returns with “Contingency,” a Swifta Beater-produced banger that — as he made clear via press release — is centered around “taking accountability” for his low music output and “leaving no room for Plan B”:

“We don’t need a contingency plan, we just need some consistency man, we just need it from you, we don’t wanna hear dem no more man, we just wanna know what’s in store fam, tell us what we been through, for real, highs and lows, you kept it so real, didn’t make a mountain out of a mole hill, didn’t break and fought your way through…”

Courtesy of E Blessed comes a matching visual that shows Dapz On The Map putting in work in a boxing gym. He can also be spotted in the studio, in front of a group of reporters, and sitting across from himself in an all black room.

In a past interview with Complex UK, Dapz opened up about the origin of his rap moniker:

“In my early days, my name was Dappa, but close ones would call me Dapz for short. I used to see the name ‘Dapz’ or ‘Dappz’ being used by different artists, but I wanted something that would stick. I said to myself: ‘If I’m gonna run with ‘Dapz’ then I have to be On The Map.'”

With that, you can press play on “Contingency” below. Hopefully, we’ll be hearing more about a new body of work much sooner than later.