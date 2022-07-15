Steven McCoy is a history-making journalist!

McCoy is the first Black deaf-blind journalist in the United States and continues to carve his own lane as the host of the “Sessions With Steven” show. His popular podcast brings awareness to those living with Retinitis Pigmentosa and Usher Syndrome.

He is on a mission to change the stigmas that people who are blind and/or deaf face. For him, it’s about removing the “dis” from disability.

“Let’s remove ‘d-i-s’ from the world ability,” said McCoy during his recent podcast tour. “D-I-S means to discontinue and we are not going to allow those to keep us in a box. So we use different abled because we are able. [We] just may need a tool or two to get the job done and that is okay! Only you can discontinue yourself.”

Not only is McCoy representing for the hearing and vision impaired communities, but he also characterizes with the LGBTQ+ and Black communities.

“There can be another deaf blind person that may get resources faster if they aren’t Black,” he explained. “This fight is bigger than me, I can’t do it alone. It takes a village, I am a lover of all people and want equality for all. Everyone deserves a fair shot to live beyond their wildest dreams.”

And speaking of dreams, McCoy has some pretty big visions of his own.

“My show ‘Session with Steven’ will continue and I plan to continue touring,” he explained. “I have been filming for two different documentaries. Also working in the politics to get some of these laws changed and created for the betterment of the differently abled community.”

He further explained a cause that is near and dear to his heart.

“There is a project I am working on with a network that I truly love that is so special to me,” McCoy revealed. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but I promise it’s going to be truly special and I can’t wait.”