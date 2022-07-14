By Ebbony "Miss2Bees" Pinillos
Twitter experienced a major outage on Thursday morning (July 14). Many users began reporting “over capacity” and “the page is down” error messages around 8:05 a.m. ET. Twitter web, mobile, and even the TweetDeck app were impacted by the outage. The disruption persisted for about 40 minutes and #TwitterDown began trending immeditely once things were up and running. One user asked, “Did anyone else’s Twitter go down earlier or was it just them telling me to get back to work and stop scrolling?”

Another user explained his phone troubleshooting process before he realized Twitter was down. He tweeted, “I refreshed my TL like 50 times, restarted my phone. I thought Paraga had suspended me. I didn’t know it was Twitter that was down,” with four crying emojis. About an hour later, Twitter released a statement: “Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us.”

The jokes began rolling in as users regained access to their Twitter feeds. The phrases “Was Twitter” and “Did Twitter” were also trending at the end of the outage. Scroll down to see some of the funniest reactions:

News of the Twitter outage comes after the social media platform filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, the richest man in the world. Musk is attempting to walk away from a $44 billion acquisition deal because the platform allegedly failed to satisfy requests about the bot and spam activity. “Twitter brings this action to enjoin Musk from further breaches, to compel Musk to fulfill his legal obligations, and to compel consummation of the merger upon satisfaction of the few outstanding conditions,” the company writes in the lawsuit.

Bret Taylor, the Twitter board chairman, clarified that the lawsuit intends “to hold Elon Musk accountable to his contractual obligations” in a tweet. Musk is seemingly unbothered from the looks of his response to the lawsuit. He tweeted, “Oh the irony lol.”

