Today (July 7), Donald Glover has officially announced his collaboration with New Balance as they present the forthcoming RC30 sneaker drop. The shoes are set to arrive in two colorways: “Golden Hour” and “Sea Salt.” To tease the release, Glover released an animated short film that also hints at a third color scheme.

The cheeky new clip opens up with a scene of one animal telling his friend that he must come up with a campaign for the new sneakers dropping in a few days because they’re tight on cash. They then begin to spitball ideas using word association until that leads to no good ideas. After days of no luck, frustration brews and the two characters get into a fight, eventually leading them to rip the cover of the shoe apart. They wind up liking that look better, and decide to settle on this new version of the shoe as the campaign.

“With celebrity-endorsed sneakers coming out every weekend, we thought Donald was a good collaborator for New Balance to take a more considered approach,” says Joe Grondin, business unit manager of global collaborations and energy projects at New Balance. The colorways also represent Glover’s simple and clean style. “No loud colors or branding, just classic, easy-to-wear colorways of a new silhouette that fit Donald’s style.”

The RC30 silhouette is reminiscent of a vintage running shoe thanks to its sleek and functional design, drawing inspiration from the original New Balance Trackster. The aforementioned “Golden Hour” colorway boasts a mustard base with white branding while “Sea Salt” is a navy base.

The sneakers will retail at $120.00, the shoes will first be made available through marketbygilga.com on July 8th. A global launch is set to follow on July 18 on newbalance.com and select retailers. Be sure to mark your calendars for the official release.