Over the weekend, Berner dropped off a new single titled “Cold Champagne For Lunch,” a Traxx FDR-produced offering that’s full of lines about the Bay Area star‘s boss lifestyle:

“I slide solo and fly Polo, NYC billboard with my logo, it’s crazy how you only elevate with time, fresh cut, Bern gettin’ burnt with the Sage wine, we gon’ celebrate, had to stay in line, only talk in person, no FaceTime…”

Directed by Yoshi!, the accompanying clip for “Cold Champagne For Lunch” shows Berner enjoying a tropical vacation. During the roughly four-minute video, the rapper-entrepreneur can be seen taking walks through the exotic landscape, taking a swim in the ocean, and (of course) enjoying his finest cannabis products throughout. It all ends with a promo for Berner‘s forthcoming album From Seed To Sale, which will arrive on his birthday (Oct. 27) and was completed following chemotherapy treatments for colon cancer.

In celebration of his latest drop, Berner decided to launch a new contest that comes with a $10,000 prize. As he explained on his Instagram, those interested will need to create their own 1-minute version of the “Cold Champagne For Lunch” visual:

“I want you guys to create a 1 min video and show me your version , you don’t have to rap the lyrics if you don’t want to , just use the record in the background, I figured with smartphones and all the different ways to edit with apps this should be easy . Tag me & @ me when you make the video .”

From Seed To Sale will follow last year’s GOTTI, a 19-song body of work with a wealth of features from Future, Rick Ross, Nas, Jadakiss, Rod Wave, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Not long after its initial release, Berner updated GOTTI with a deluxe edition, adding on two tracks and a collaboration alongside Lil Durk. Press play on “Cold Champagne For Lunch” below.