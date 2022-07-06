By Angel Saunders
  /  07.06.2022

Seven people are dead following the Fourth of July mass shooting at a Highland Park, Illinois parade. Over two dozen others were injured. Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III in connection to the fatal attack. Yesterday (July 5), new details were shared about the suspect’s life. Crimo was reportedly an avid Trump supporter and even attended one of his rallies dressed as the children’s book character ‘Where’s Waldo?’

Online records were able to give insight on the accused gunman. In a YouTube post from January 2, 2021, sources say Crimo was with a group of Trump supporters at an airport awaiting the then-president’s motorcade. The suspect’s distinctive tattoos are seen in the footage. There are also images from June 27,2021 of Crimo appearing to be draped in a Trump flag. September 2020 is when the now 22-year-old dressed as ‘Where’s Waldo?’ at a Trump rally in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook.

Crimo disguising himself as Where’s Waldo could be very telling. According to Chris Covelli, spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, the suspect planned “this attack for several weeks.” On July 4, the gunman reportedly dressed as a woman to hide his identity, even wearing a “​​long black wig” while fleeing the scene. Covelli added, “He blended right in with everybody else as they were running around — almost as if he was an innocent spectator as well.” Covelli also shared that the suspect made threats as early as 2019. “The threat was directed at family inside of the home,” he said about an incident involving Crimo saying he would stab his relatives. During that incident, police confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword. No arrests were made.

CNN reports that Crimo allegedly posted disturbing music videos online using the name Awake the Rapper. In one animated video, a character carries out a rifle attack. A voice narrates, “I need to just do it. It is my destiny.” YouTube and Spotify removed content as of yesterday. The suspect also reportedly engaged in discussions on the Discord app on a channel named “SS.” It is said to be an abbreviation of a Nazi group Schutzstaffel. According to Newsweek, the suspect’s uncle Paul A. Crimo said there “were no signs” the attack would happen. The weapons used in the July 4 shooting were legally obtained by the suspect.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Robert "Bobby" Crimo III

Trending
Watch

Alex Isley | 'Identity Through Music'

REVOLT sat down with singer-songwriter Alex Isley to discuss the power and identity she has ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
Watch

Kenyon Dixon | 'Identity Through Music'

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kenyon Dixon opens up about the musical legends who inspired his career and ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

WNBA stars and the battle for gender equality in sports

“REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” host Kennedy Rue sits down with WNBA star Jonquel Jones to ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.01.2022
View More