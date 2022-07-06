Seven people are dead following the Fourth of July mass shooting at a Highland Park, Illinois parade. Over two dozen others were injured. Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III in connection to the fatal attack. Yesterday (July 5), new details were shared about the suspect’s life. Crimo was reportedly an avid Trump supporter and even attended one of his rallies dressed as the children’s book character ‘Where’s Waldo?’

Online records were able to give insight on the accused gunman. In a YouTube post from January 2, 2021, sources say Crimo was with a group of Trump supporters at an airport awaiting the then-president’s motorcade. The suspect’s distinctive tattoos are seen in the footage. There are also images from June 27,2021 of Crimo appearing to be draped in a Trump flag. September 2020 is when the now 22-year-old dressed as ‘Where’s Waldo?’ at a Trump rally in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook.

Crimo disguising himself as Where’s Waldo could be very telling. According to Chris Covelli, spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, the suspect planned “this attack for several weeks.” On July 4, the gunman reportedly dressed as a woman to hide his identity, even wearing a “​​long black wig” while fleeing the scene. Covelli added, “He blended right in with everybody else as they were running around — almost as if he was an innocent spectator as well.” Covelli also shared that the suspect made threats as early as 2019. “The threat was directed at family inside of the home,” he said about an incident involving Crimo saying he would stab his relatives. During that incident, police confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword. No arrests were made.

CNN reports that Crimo allegedly posted disturbing music videos online using the name Awake the Rapper. In one animated video, a character carries out a rifle attack. A voice narrates, “I need to just do it. It is my destiny.” YouTube and Spotify removed content as of yesterday. The suspect also reportedly engaged in discussions on the Discord app on a channel named “SS.” It is said to be an abbreviation of a Nazi group Schutzstaffel. According to Newsweek, the suspect’s uncle Paul A. Crimo said there “were no signs” the attack would happen. The weapons used in the July 4 shooting were legally obtained by the suspect.

Robert E. Crimo III was a 22 yr old Trump supporter who was able to legally purchase deadly military-style weapons without background checks because that is what Pro-Killer Republicans in Congress have allowed him to do. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 5, 2022

Deleted previous tweets on Highland Park massacre suspect Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo AKA Awake. It is not proper for me to speculate. I have downloaded his entire catalog and there is some disturbing stuff. This was planned. His data is currently being scrubbed. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 4, 2022

Before it gets deleted. His one and only person that Bob Crimo is following is Donald Trump’s @POTUS45. Robert “Bob” Crimo II is father of Robert E. Crimo III, the mass shooter of the Highland Park July 4th parade. pic.twitter.com/fcBvOw2hJL — Iman Hallam (@ImanHallam) July 4, 2022

Highland Park shooter Robert E. Crimo III cheers as Trump's motorcade passes by pic.twitter.com/CtJutqitQv — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 5, 2022

Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, suspected #shooter in todays mass shooting at Highland Park in Chicago, has now been apprehended Seen here at Trump Rally, wearing riot gear & alt right hate symbols, and just generally fetishizing Trump #BanAssaultWeapons #GunSafetyNOW pic.twitter.com/JSjEDMNyqx — Caitlin of County Kerry (@lynn_of_cait) July 5, 2022

Here is a picture of Highland Park mass shooting shooter Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, at a Trump rally in 2021. pic.twitter.com/srtRM3gATi — James Collins 🌻 (@thatliberal101) July 4, 2022