On Wednesday (June 29), Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets turned himself in to Los Angeles police for allegedly physically abusing his wife, 24-year-old Mychelle Johnson. Following the incident, Johnson posted a series of photos on social media showing her injuries.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” she began in a lengthy Instagram post. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not.” She continued, “I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyone’s image.’” In at least one of the photos, Johnson appears to be in a hospital. There are visible marks on her lips, face and ear. As the photos continue, bruises cover her body — her arm, back and legs have suffered from obvious trauma.

What appears to be medical paperwork describes her diagnosis as “physical abuse by a male partner.” The document names part of her injury as a result of “assault by strangulation.” It adds that Johnson has suffered from a “brain concussion, closed fracture of [the] nasal bone, contusion of rib, multiple bruises and strain of neck muscle.” She ends her message by saying, “Please respect my [family’s] privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations.”

Bridges was charged with felony domestic violence and reportedly released on $130,000 bail not long after his arrest. The athlete was not present when authorities originally responded to the incident. Johnson and Bridges share two children and sources say the pair began dating in 2016. The Charlotte Hornets released a statement, saying, “We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”