R. Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, claims that the racketeering charges brought against her client are unjust. She has revealed plans to appeal the 30-year-sentencing, CNN reports.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the musician was convicted of racketeering and sex crimes including kidnapping, sexual misconduct, bribery, and sexual exploitation of a child. “We were prepared for it,” said Bonjean of the sentencing. “We are now prepared to fight this appeal.”

“Although sex was certainly a weapon that you used, this is not a case about sex,” said U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly, the presiding official over the case. “It’s a case about violence, cruelty, and control. You left in your wake a trail of broken lives.”

She also addressed his lawyer’s call for a shorter sentence due to the fact that R. Kelly endured a traumatic childhood “involving severe, prolonged childhood sexual abuse, poverty, and violence.”

“It may explain, at least in part, what led to your behavior,” said Judge Donnelly. “It most surely is not an excuse.”

According to reports, the 55-year-old did not speak during the sentencing. Bonjean told reporters that R.Kelly was “devastated” by the sentence, but that he plans to appeal. She also said the racketeering charge was inappropriate.”

“Our position is this was not a RICO or racketeering act violation,” Bonjean continued. “These were isolated events that happened many years ago and the government simply tried to plead around the statute of limitations to bring it in a RICO charge, which was inappropriate”

She further explained why they plan to appeal the sentencing, specifically focusing on the racketeering charge. “All i can tell you [is] there was no enterprise,” said Bonjean. “It was one man with allegations by a number of women, which doesn’t make it an enterprise and that is why he is not guilty of racketeering.”