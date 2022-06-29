By Shanique Yates
  /  06.29.2022

R. Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, claims that the racketeering charges brought against her client are unjust. She has revealed plans to appeal the 30-year-sentencing, CNN reports.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the musician was convicted of racketeering and sex crimes including kidnapping, sexual misconduct, bribery, and sexual exploitation of a child. “We were prepared for it,” said Bonjean of the sentencing. “We are now prepared to fight this appeal.”

“Although sex was certainly a weapon that you used, this is not a case about sex,” said U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly, the presiding official over the case. “It’s a case about violence, cruelty, and control. You left in your wake a trail of broken lives.”

She also addressed his lawyer’s call for a shorter sentence due to the fact that R. Kelly endured a traumatic childhood “involving severe, prolonged childhood sexual abuse, poverty, and violence.”

“It may explain, at least in part, what led to your behavior,” said Judge Donnelly. “It most surely is not an excuse.”

According to reports, the 55-year-old did not speak during the sentencing. Bonjean told reporters that R.Kelly was “devastated” by the sentence, but that he plans to appeal. She also said the racketeering charge was inappropriate.”

“Our position is this was not a RICO or racketeering act violation,” Bonjean continued. “These were isolated events that happened many years ago and the government simply tried to plead around the statute of limitations to bring it in a RICO charge, which was inappropriate”

She further explained why they plan to appeal the sentencing, specifically focusing on the racketeering charge. “All i can tell you [is] there was no enterprise,” said Bonjean. “It was one man with allegations by a number of women, which doesn’t make it an enterprise and that is why he is not guilty of racketeering.”

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
R. Kelly

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Interest

Building a future for Black dance

REVOLT sat down with Big Boss Vette during Black Music Month to discuss her music, influences, ...
By Shea Peters
  /  06.23.2022
Watch

Lucky Daye delivers a powerful performance of "A Song For You"

Black Music Month is still going strong! Join REVOLT, Xfinity & Lucky Daye via “The ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.27.2022
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
View More