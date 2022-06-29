The unexpected happened as a Carnival cruise ship prepared to dock in Manhattan on Tuesday (June 28). Just ahead of its scheduled return,a dance-floor brawl erupted upon the edifice causing police to have to step in to intervene, News10 reports.

As the Carnival Magic was near its destination in the New York-New Jersey area, a fight occured on the ship’s nightclub at roughly 5:20 a.m., per reports by the New York Police Department (NYPD). Authorities believe that an incident that started between two passengers quickly morphed into a huge fight as others joined in.

The NYPD referred to the ship’s abrupt return to Pier 88, near West 48th street, as an “emergency docking.” On the other hand, Carnival says the stop was scheduled all along. Police and EMS awaited passengers at the scene, however, officials report that no injuries were reported and no weapons were found aboard the cruise ship.

A cruise ship made an emergency docking along Manhattan’s West Side after a brawl broke out aboard the vessel, according to policehttps://t.co/UKgA58w8Us — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 28, 2022

“Last night while Carnival Magic was returning to New York, a number of guests were involved in an altercation in a nightclub. Thankfully no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened,”said the cruise ship company in an official statement. “The ship arrived as scheduled this morning and shoreside law enforcement authorities were notified and met the ship to interview suspects and witnesses and conduct an investigation.”

On June 20, The Magic set out on a journey of the Caribbean and was scheduled to return on Tuesday (June 28). Both the Coast Guard and the NYPD were briefed on the situation, however, authorities did not board the vessel.

An investigation into what led to the incident is currently underway.